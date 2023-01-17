The VI Health Department announced that after further investigating cause of death and notification of next of kin, the territory logged its 129th death related to COVID-19. The victim is a 64-year-old man on St. Thomas. The department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourages residents to become fully vaccinated and boosted. Residents are also urged to remember to follow all precautionary measures by practicing social distancing around persons with whom they do not reside, wearing a mask in crowded public areas, washing hands often with soap and warm water, and cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly.
Department of Health Confirms 129th Death Related to COVID-19
- Daily News Staff
