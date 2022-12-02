A cruise ship passenger who needed emergency care shortly before arriving on St. Thomas recently died at Schneider Hospital, according to the Health Department.
A statement issued by the Health Department said that after verifying the visitor’s cause of death and ensuring notification of next of kin, it was confirmed that the death was COVID-19 related.
Emergency or critical care is routinely provided by the Health Department and hospitals to visitors in an effort to prevent the spread of disease or to provide urgent care as soon as possible, the statement said.
The critically ill cruise ship passenger needed emergency care before arriving on St. Thomas. Upon arrival, the individual was taken to Schneider Hospital but later succumbed to their illness, according to Health’s statement.
Since the deceased did not contract the virus in the Virgin Islands and since there was no possibility of community spread, the Health Department will not count this visitor’s death in the data that represents COVID-19 deaths acquired or transmitted within the Virgin Islands, the release said. For these reasons, the official Virgin Islands death toll from COVID-19 related illnesses remains at 125.
“The Department remains vigilant in its efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and continues to encourage the public to become fully vaccinated and boosted,” the statement said.
Residents are urged to follow all precautionary measures by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask in crowded public areas, washing hands often with soap and warm water and cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly.