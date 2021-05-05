ST. THOMAS — Senators voted during Tuesday’s Senate session to approve Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s nomination of Derek Gabriel to serve as Public Works commissioner, and they urged Gabriel to get to work repairing the territory’s neglected and storm-damaged roads.
“This agency is one of the most difficult agencies to run,” said Sen. Franklin Johnson. “I sure hope that he’s ready for this job.”
“I feel for those individuals who cannot afford to pay for the continual replacement of tires due to the condition of our roads,” said Sen. Javan James Sr.
Melvin Evans Highway on St. Croix, named after the Virgin Islands’ first elected governor, “is in bad condition,” said James. “If I were his family, I would have been ashamed to have that road named after one of my family members. So, Derek Gabriel, you have work to do.”
James was the only senator to vote against the nomination, and Sen. Kurt Vialet did not vote.
While several senators gave their full-throated support to Gabriel, Vialet said he’s concerned about Gabriel’s “lack of subject area expertise,” and “I hope that it’s going to work out for the Virgin Islands because we have billions of dollars at stake. Billions.”
Senators voted unanimously to approve the nomination of Amy Durand to serve on the Board of Pharmacy; Amialyn Augustus for the Board of Social Work Licensure; Maureen Burke-Venture for the Finance Authority Board; Kirk Lewis for the Board of Aquaculture and Mariculture; Erica Johnson for the University of the Virgin Islands Board of Trustees; and Raymond Burton Jr. and Damian Cartwright to serve on the V.I. Board of Architects, Engineers, and Land Surveyors.
Pedro Williams was approved to serve on the Public Services Commission, with Sen. Janelle Sarauw the only senator opposed.
The only individual rejected by senators Tuesday was Karen Korsgren, who had been nominated to serve on the V.I. Real Estate Commission.
Several senators said they were uncomfortable with Korsgren after her tepid responses to their questions about a lack of local Virgin Islanders in the territory’s real estate industry.
The people buying and selling land in the territory are predominantly transplants, and senators said Korsgren had no thoughts on how to address the underrepresentation of Virgin Islanders.
“Her responses were not satisfactory,” said Sen. Milton Potter.
Korsgren mentioned “something about a beach cleanup as part of the outreach initiatives,” but offered no meaningful, concrete ideas, Potter said. “I think there must be a level of sensitivity, commitment, and awareness — particularly in this industry — when it comes to expanding opportunities for local Virgin Islanders, and I am uneasy about appointing her to this position, I do not think she is suitable at this time.”
“I wasn’t pleased with the answers,” said Johnson. “The answers to me, was not supporting young Virgin Islanders and young entrepreneurs who aren’t being given opportunity in the real estate area.”
Ultimately, 12 senators voted against Korsgren’s nomination, and three voted in favor.
There was no debate among senators over whether to support Bill No. 34-0019, a resolution honoring and commending Ronaqua Russell “for her heroic achievements and extraordinary performance that resulted in her becoming the first African-American female aviator in the United States Coast Guard to receive the Air Medal.”
“Among us we have a lot of unsung heroes that continue to put the V.I. on the map, and I want to commend her for the work that she’s doing,” Sarauw said.
“She’s a young trailblazer, so just imagine what she’s going to look like years from now. We ought to be proud as Virgin Islanders to see that we are able to grow an individual like Ronaqua,” said Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.