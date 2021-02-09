Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Monday that he has nominated Derek Gabriel to serve as the territory’s next commissioner of Public Works.
Bryan thanked Assistant Commissioner and Acting Director Dennis Brow for his service, and said Gabriel is a “young and talented” Virgin Islander who can help restore the territory’s hurricane-damaged roads and infrastructure.
Gabriel is currently the territory manager for APTIM “and he provides strategic support for program operations for all ongoing recovery projects and he oversees the territory’s overall business development across all APTIM service lines,” according to a news release from Government House.
APTIM, an engineering firm contracted by the V.I. government after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, remains one of the territory’s two major prime contractors — the other being AECOM — involved in disaster recovery projects.
Gabriel previously served as deputy commissioner of the Department of Property and Procurement, was the manager of The Lumberyard on St. John and helped oversee recovery efforts after the property was destroyed by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
While the role has traditionally been filed by engineers, “this is a concerted effort to have a project manager with procurement experience to bring our projects forward. Before, we had engineers who were focused on designing projects and the specifics,” Bryan said.
“We have an engineering department at Public Works. What we need now is we need to get these projects through procurement, get them going, get the contracts approved and get the work done.”
“I’m really excited, looking forward to working with the great people at the department and really, as you said, serving the people of the territory, and making sure that we continue to improve our infrastructure and get our capital projects going,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel and his wife Keli have two children, and he serves as the chairman of the board of trustees for All Saints Cathedral School.
Gabriel graduated from All Saints in 2000 and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in History in 2005 from the University of Delaware. He began working as a researcher for the V.I. Legislature in 2005 and became public relations director for former Sen. Shawn-Michael Malone before serving as special assistant to the governor from 2008 to 2011.
He spent four years as deputy commissioner of Property and Procurement, followed by just over two years with Legacy, and spent eight months at AECOM. He has worked for APTIM since November 2018.
Bryan had nominated Gabriel to serve on the V.I. Public Services Commission (PSC), but Gabriel withdrew from consideration in November because he didn’t want any conflicts of interest, whether actual or perceived, “overshadowing the nomination process,” according to a statement Gabriel provided to The Daily News. “Currently, APTIM doesn’t perform any work for any of the entities regulated by the PSC. However, you can understand how me being a commissioner for the PSC would have severely limited our ability to continue pursuing work in the territory,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel will appear before the 34th Legislature to testify at his nomination hearing, where senators will further vet him for the position.