A domestic dispute nearly turned deadly on St. Thomas on Friday after a woman cut a man’s artery with a knife, causing serious bleeding, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police
Louwana St. Noire, 69, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault with a deadly weapon. No bail was set, pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence law, and St. Noire was jailed until her advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The incident occurred at around 5:20 p.m. Friday when police responded to a report of a domestic assault. St. Noire told police she and the victim got into an argument and “she pulled the knife where he got cut and it was so bad,” according to the affidavit. She tried to call 911, “but was unable to,” and asked a neighbor for help. The neighbor was also unable to call 911 because her phone wasn’t working.
St. Noire’s landlord was able to call 911 and when she returned to her apartment, the victim “appeared to have passed out and she tried to revive him.”
It’s unclear from the affidavit where the victim was cut on his body, but he was transported to Schneider Hospital via ambulance where emergency room staff told police the victim “suffered from an arterial bleed but is now stable.”
St. Noire told police she and the victim had been quarreling, and “this was two people that was tired, hot and frustrated. I didn’t mean to hurt him. He has his ways but he’s a good man.”
The victim repeatedly told police and prosecutors that he does not want St. Noire charged with a crime.
Prosecutors have the discretion to file charges over the objection of a victim, and Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said in court Monday that the victim’s injury appeared severe from photographs provided to the court.
Carr found probable cause for St. Noire’s arrest, and advised her of her rights.
Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney said St. Noire was born in New York and has lived in the Virgin Islands for 25 years.
She “has never been in trouble before,” and is a retired clinical social worker with medical issues who should not remain in jail, Matney said.
Matney said the victim wants St. Noire to return to their shared home, but Carr said he wanted reassurance that she would not harm him again.
“Absolutely. It was an accident, it will never happen again,” St. Noire said.
“If this were before another magistrate, you would not be getting out of jail,” Carr said.
He noted that “there’s nothing to indicate this was an alcohol-related offense,” and said that “despite the seriousness of the injury,” he was willing to release her on an unsecured $25,000 bond, meaning that she will not have to post cash.
“I’m going to take you at your word,” Carr said. “I have given you a break, and you should understand that.”