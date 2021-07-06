White sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and spectacular sunsets, the perfect backdrop for a wedding. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 pandemic, many “I dos” were put on hold.
In the U.S. mainland, as vaccines have become more widely available, there have been reports of an increase in demand for wedding venues, planners and photographers. Weddings that were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now happen.
So, what does this mean for the territory’s destination wedding business?
Local wedding planners, photographers and officiants have all reported that business has picked up since the COVID lockdown.
“When COVID happened there was a drop off, and there were no people because they were not allowed here, and now they have come back,” St. John wedding photographer Yelena Rogers said.
Anne-Marie Porter, also known as St. John’s Barefoot Minister, has a long history of officiating weddings. According to Porter, during the last 25 years, she has coordinated more than 6,000 weddings. She estimates that 90% of her clients come from the U.S. mainland to St. John for destination weddings.
Michael Motylinski, also known as “Island Mike,” has been a wedding officiant on St. Thomas for seven years. Motylinski reports that his wedding inquiries have been equal to or greater than pre-pandemic level inquiries. But he also recalls the impact hurricanes Irma and Maria had on destination wedding trends in the territory.
“When you think about our recent history, we also had the hurricanes in 2017, which took a while to come back from, in some ways it’s tough to say what the new reality is. Because other than the few months that the island was essentially shut down, it’s been pretty consistent,” Motylinski said.
Laysha Power West, the wedding planner behind Irie Matrimony on St. Thomas, reports a very notable difference in wedding requests. Before COVID they would typically receive 10 inquiries in a week. Now they are up to 10 in a day.
Another trend that Porter has noticed is that over the last 12 months, many of her previous clients are returning to St. John to renew their vows.
One factor that may have contributed to an increase in wedding inquiries in the territory were COVID travel restrictions.
“We were one of the few places that U.S. citizens could travel, that was beautiful, exotic, had good weather, as a lot of the world was shut to foreign travel,” Motylinski said.
Trending on the smaller side
The COVID-19 pandemic also had a dramatic impact on wedding sizes. The traditional, large wedding gathering was no longer feasible, which caused many couples to postpone or cancel weddings in 2020.
“I think because of the pandemic it’s changed a lot of people’s way of thinking, so they are like let’s get married to get married, we don’t have to have a big huge party. So on average I’m doing weddings that are 20 to 30 people, whereas the average before was around 50 people,” Power West said.
Motylinski confirmed the trend.
“We still get the occasional big, it’s not to say that those aren’t happening, but on average it’s definitely a smaller size,” Motylinski said.
Even before COVID-19 was an issue, Porter was encouraging couples to consider smaller weddings.
“It allows the couple to avoid the stress of a big production. If it is just the couple, they can focus entirely on each other,” Porter said.
Adjusting to COVID protocols
Finally, as the rest of the world was learning to adjust to COVID protocols, the wedding industry was learning to adjust as well. Motylinski noted that in the midst of the pandemic, the most difficult part of trying to plan a wedding was the uncertainty.
“Whatever the governor or the CDC says then we just have to roll with it. Which has made it nice, everybody tends to be more flexible. Everybody who has decided to do this, they understand the risk and the uncertainty,” Motylinski said.
With an increase in vaccination levels in the territory, some restrictions have been lifted. For example, in April, the early beach closure mandate was lifted by Gov. Albert Bryan, benefitting beach weddings.
“The beach mandate was the biggest challenge for me because we do a lot of sunset weddings, and the beaches were closing before sunset,” Power West said.
In Rogers experience, she noted many couples were eager to tie the knot as travel restrictions were eased. Her first wedding booking this year was on Jan. 1, at 9 a.m. at Hawksnest Beach on St. John.
“We asked them, ‘Why so early?’ and the people said they did not want to wait this year, not a single hour of it,” Rogers said.