TORTOLA — After two years with no fete due to the COVID-19 pandemic, British Virgin Islands residents flocked to two signature events Saturday that helped kick the August Festival into high gear.
The Calypso Review featured Trinidad and Tobago’s soca star Destra, a fixture in the BVI August Festival scene, at Bernard Nibbs Festiville and Terry Donavan’s annual Summer Sizzle BVI, with its runway fashion show held at Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park in Road Town.
The energetic Destra laid it all out for her BVI fans.
“Destra never disappoints. The queen of bacchanal might be granted her BVI papers. Also, we all know once she touches the BVI soil, the place rains,” Shivorn Williams told The Daily News. “It just happened it rained before her performance and just right after.”
Williams said that no matter how many times Destra comes to the BVI she gives the people a good show.
“The crowd was average, could have been better but nevertheless the hype was turned up,” she said. “The crowd was shouting for her to return to the stage, which she did. Her second appearance was even on another level.”
She added that “Destra will always be welcomed to BVI because she gives the people what they want, which is performance and monies worth.”
Musician Alton Bertie, who backed her up during the recent St. John Celebration, but was in the crowd as a fan on Saturday, said that “the show was good, she delivered and people enjoyed it.”
Bertie, who has engineered and played for some of the region’s biggest Calypso stars, said that he knew Destra from Trinidad and that she’s a genuine and kind person.
“She was telling me backstage when I played with her in St. John, her fans are always No 1. I saw that backstage and how she would greet her fans. Even this weekend, I was back stage with her and people were waiting to get photos with her and she didn’t know they were outside. When they finally let in the people, she apologized and I saw her hugging and kissing her fans, so she’s a very genuine person.”
The Summer Sizzle BVI, organized by Donovan, returned after a two-year hiatus — also due to the pandemic.
The annual event, held for the last 12 years in July, features spectacular fashion, lifestyle and wellness activities.
The highlight is the Global Glamour Runway Show, which on Saturday featured 40 models — men, women and children — showcasing the styles of local and international fashion designers.
The show was hosted by Joel Steingold, a lover of all things BVI, and currently seen as Marcus St. John on the Showtime Series “The Chi Town” and in the upcoming Disney Plus Series “The Crossover,” according to a released statement.
The Detroit native, now a Los Angeles-based actor, also appeared in roles on “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Shameless,” “Hawaii 5-0,” and “The Muppets” and was the first host of Summer Sizzle BVI in its debut in 2009.
Shimmery gowns and dresses were among the pieces that elicited “oohs” and “aahs” from the audience.
According to the statement, designer Sergio Hudson, who led the collective, made his first appearance at Summer Sizzle BVI “after attracting major buzz at New York Fashion Week and for his game-changing outfit worn by Michelle Obama at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.”
This year’s sponsors included the BVI government, the BVI Tourist Board and the office of BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley, among others.