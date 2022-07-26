TORTOLA — After two years with no fete due to the COVID-19 pandemic, British Virgin Islands residents flocked to two signature events Saturday that helped kick the August Festival into high gear.

The Calypso Review featured Trinidad and Tobago’s soca star Destra, a fixture in the BVI August Festival scene, at Bernard Nibbs Festiville and Terry Donavan’s annual Summer Sizzle BVI, with its runway fashion show held at Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park in Road Town.