A guard at the St. Thomas jail falsified an incident report about a death at the facility in November, and was not truthful about checking on the 76-year-old detainee despite his cellmate having tried in vain to get him medical attention, according to court records and testimony.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy said the conduct displayed by V.I. Bureau of Corrections staff is “egregious,” and the V.I. government is not ready to be released from monitoring under a federal consent decree.
At the hearing, efforts were made to keep both the evidence of improper conduct and the identities of those who acted improperly secret.
At a hearing held March 12 and March 15, Molloy said the V.I. Code restricts public access to a variety of records regarding public employees, and the full name of corrections officers must now be redacted.
And, despite objection by American Civil Liberties Union attorney Eric Balaban, who represents prisoners in a lawsuit over inhumane conditions, Molloy also restricted access to surveillance videos that have exposed misconduct and inconsistencies in reports.
While Special Assistant Attorney General Kevin Vidale argued repeatedly that the public is not permitted to see jail video, or even hear testimony describing it, Molloy allowed Balaban to use the video while questioning Assistant Director and Acting Warden Everett Hansen about the Nov. 9 death of 76-year-old Edwin Turnbull, who was only identified by his initials in testimony. The public was only allowed to listen to audio of the hearing.
Turnbull’s death was unrelated to COVID-19 and there were no signs of foul play, according to Bureau spokesman Winthrop Maduro, who said the medical examiner is still working to determine a specific cause and manner of death.
Police arrested Turnbull on Oct. 28 and charged him under the territory’s domestic violence statute with simple assault and battery, and disturbance of the peace. The victim told police Turnbull “may be suffering from dementia,” and was exhibiting increasing confusion and memory loss, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Turnbull’s cellmate alerted guards that he had fallen early on the morning of Nov. 9, but he would die hours later before receiving medical attention. Hansen admitted that guards were not checking the jail’s mental health cluster every 15 minutes as required because of understaffing.
At 4:31 a.m., corrections officer “M.L.” said she was in the control booth and “heard a rattling of a cell gate ,” so she went to see who was causing the disturbance, according to the officer’s incident report. Detainee “G.P.” said his cellmate “had fallen while trying to use the toilet,” and had tripped on his pants and urinated on himself. The guard said Turnbull “was indeed on the floor groaning,” and did not respond to questions.
The guard called the shift supervisor, “Sgt. M.F.,” who tried to check Turnbull for injuries. But Turnbull “make his body limp and it was clear he did not want to be moved.”
The sergeant called Medical Director Dr. Linda Callwood at 4:30 a.m., and “she told me that he will be evaluated by medical in the morning,” according to the sergeant’s report. According to surveillance video, guards then left the cell, leaving Turnbull and his cellmate inside. It would be hours before help arrived.
In another report on the incident, corrections officer “M.L.” said she conducted checks at 5:15 a.m., 6 a.m., 6:35 a.m., 6:48 a.m., 7:16 a.m., and 7:36 a.m., “leading up to the event that transpired at approximately 8:10 a.m.” The guard said she was handing out breakfast trays when another inmate said there was something wrong with Turnbull.
When she looked in his cell, Turnbull was “on the ground which was different from the last time I saw him at approximately 7:36 a.m. when he was laying on his mattress on the floor wrapped in his sheet [and] appeared to be sleeping,” according to her incident report. But after Hansen watched surveillance video of the cell cluster, he admitted the guard did not actually check on Turnbull at 7:36 a.m. as she had reported. Hansen had signed off on incident reports for the Nov. 9 death, but said he had not watched video from the incident to verify the reports accuracy.
The guard said Turnbull did not have a pulse and medical staff entered a few minutes later at around 8:13 a.m. and administered CPR.
The lieutenant, “J.G.,” reported that EMTs arrived at around 8:26 a.m. and pronounced Turnbull dead at the scene at around 8:30 a.m.
Inmate punched
Two days later, on Nov. 11, a guard was caught on video punching a prisoner without provocation, but the video was not presented in a 55-day time period in which staff may face discipline under the collective bargaining agreement, Hansen said.
“You said that the bureau got this video late. Did any other officer, those officers who were present, did they prepare a report?” Molloy asked.
“Yes, they did,” Hansen said.
“In that report, did they not report that they observed an officer striking an inmate without provocation?” Molloy said.
“No, your honor, that was the issue,” Hansen said. “The report did not fully give a good representation of the video.” Balaban attempted to introduce other video evidence, but Molloy said he had seen enough: “The court gets the point.”
Hansen also testified that the Bureau of Corrections has not figured out how contraband keeps getting into the jail. Contraband recovered over the last year included marijuana, a metal shank, drugs, lighters and cellphones.