A St. Thomas man is facing serious criminal charges after detectives investigating the attempted armed robbery of an elderly woman’s home pieced together clues and tracked him down, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Ray N. Sanderson Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with home invasion, attempted first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, unlawful entry, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Unable to post $25,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
The case began at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 25, when police responded to an attempted robbery at Bovoni Homes.
V.I. Police Detectives Chanise Potter and Shaharazad Donastorg were assigned to investigate, and made contact with the elderly victim and her son.
Potter authored the probable cause fact sheet, which carefully details the ways in which detectives used video surveillance and quick thinking to trace the evidence back to Sanderson.
The victim’s son said when his mother called and told him there had been an intruder in her home, he initially thought it might be a symptom of early dementia. But when he checked the home’s video surveillance cameras on his cellphone he realized his mother was of sound mind — and a masked man carrying a black firearm had followed the woman into her home.
The victim told detectives that around 5:30 a.m., her son left home and she went outside to water plants. She went back inside and felt someone grab her shoulder from behind.
Thinking it was her son playing a joke, the woman shrugged and said, “Junie you always playing,” and the man grabbed her and started asking the woman if she knows him, according to the fact sheet.
The woman said she left the home and saw the man looking around inside, and he came out and told her he wanted gold, jewelry, and money, according to the fact sheet. The man started to grab her again so she screamed for help and ran, and the suspect fled in a vehicle towards Nadir.
The victim said the suspect was wearing a mask, a black shirt with “pretty designs,” and jeans.
The victim’s son showed detectives the video surveillance from the home, which corroborated the victim’s account of the encounter.
Potter wrote in the fact sheet that after the victim said “Junie, you always playing,” the suspect asked her, “You know me? Weh you know me from?” and “he said that several times in a panic as if she addressed him by name. Which lead me to suspect that this male might be a Jr from how he reacted.”
Detectives canvassed the area, and found a nearby neighbor “who provided video surveillance to further show exactly what happened.”
At 5:24 a.m. a gray SUV passed the victim’s home and parked nearby. The driver waited for the victim’s son to leave, and walked over to the home wearing medical gloves and a mask up on his head “like a hat,” according to the fact sheet.
The video later showed the victim “chasing the suspect down the roadway” and walking back to her home, and the suspect appeared to be conflicted about whether to go back for her, “but changed his mind one last time,” before finally getting back in his vehicle and driving off, Potter wrote.
Detectives later learned the suspect’s name and information about his family and habits, including that he hangs around the Bovoni area .
On Wednesday at around 6 p.m., Potter, Donastorg, and Detective Brian Bedminster traveled to Bovoni to look for more video surveillance footage.
They stopped at a nearby gas station so Bedminster could make a purchase, and Potter wrote that she saw a man walk in who fit the “height, build, facial structure, walk” of the suspect on the surveillance video.
“It was as if I was watching the surveillance footage live,” Potter wrote.
Potter and Donastorg took a closer look at the suspect’s tattoos, which “matched spot on,” and Donastorg “whispered, ‘that’s him,’” and confirmed it was Sanderson, according to the fact sheet.
Police watched as the suspect drove off with another man, and they conducted a traffic stop and explained to Sanderson why they’d detained him.
The odor of marijuana was coming from Sanderson’s vehicle, and he told officers he had “a little weed in the car and a machete,” according to the fact sheet.
Police searched Sanderson and Potter explained that she would be photographing his keychain lighter sleeve because it was “attached to his pants the same way when the crime was committed. Mr. Sanderson then exhaled deeply and bowed his head. He then looked up and stated okay,” according to the fact sheet.
Detectives also found that Sanderson works as a medical transport driver, “where he has access to medical gloves.”