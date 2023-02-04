A St. Thomas man is facing serious criminal charges after detectives investigating the attempted armed robbery of an elderly woman’s home pieced together clues and tracked him down, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Ray N. Sanderson Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with home invasion, attempted first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, unlawful entry, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

