In a tense session held Thursday morning, the 34th Legislature narrowly voted in favor of legislation ratifying a settlement agreement between the government and two casino management companies, Southland Gaming of the Virgin Islands Inc. and VIGL Operations LLC, which each have invested interest in the reconstruction of the Clinton E. Phipps Racetrack facility on St. Thomas.
The legislation not only speaks to a development agreement regarding the racetrack but puts to rest a heated six-year long dispute between the warring casino companies that started in 2016 after the Legislature approved legislation requested by former Gov. Kenneth Mapp allowing VIGL Operations the ability to operate video lottery terminals within St. Croix’s Randall “Doc” James racetrack and place 200 of them at the St. Thomas’s Clinton Phipps racetrack.
The intent of the dated measure was to allow VIGL Operations the above mentioned abilities and in exchange VIGL Operations was to remodel both tracks and run the races within, but Southland Gaming objected to the arrangement as the entity was granted by the government exclusive rights to operate video lottery gaming in the U.S. Virgin Islands through a Video Lottery Agreement made in July 2003.
The dispute between the companies grew into a litigation, which was only recently settled out of court and spurred Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to craft the bill to ratify an agreement between the government and Southland Gaming, ultimately with the intention to bring horse racing back to the territory.
Though senators were in support of horse racing, nearly half of the senators were not in support of the measure as many noted concerns surrounding ratification of which legal counsel confirmed, as written and without an amendment, the bill would subsequently uphold the 2003 Video Lottery Agreement granting exclusivity to Southland Gaming, which Sen. Kurt Vialet said, “The provisions of that exclusivity could block casino gaming in this district [St. Thomas-St. John] until 2041. That is the reality, in this bill we are ratifying a contract from 2003.”
And Vialet was not alone in his argument, alongside him was Sen. Janelle Sarauw who said, “We have used horse racing as a bargaining chip for more video lottery terminals, for another exclusive contract … We are ratifying, 19 years later, a practice that was not lawful. We are bringing an existing practice into conformity.”
The concern surrounding the 2003 agreement was so prominent it prompted Vialet to motion for a technical amendment asking the date July 29, 2003, be struck from the bill.
Sen. Carla Joseph objected to the amendment having said it changes “the major intent of this legislation,” and she’s correct as what it does is remove the exclusivity granted from the contract entered into on that date.
“It does not allow this body to ratify that they have exclusive rights. The 2003 agreement expired in 2008 so it is not relevant for ratification or for this agreement to move forward, but it protects the Legislature by allowing the Legislature not to come on the record and say that we are ratifying an agreement from 2003 that includes exclusivity,” Vialet retorted.
The amendment was passed though Joseph said it “will hamper this whole entire process because it is tied to the whole agreement.”
Looking at the entirety of the legislation, Sen. Milton Potter said he too had concerns and questions but he also had “a fear” that should the measure not advance it could be years before the residents of the Virgin Islands see another race.
Both those in support and those who opposed the bill passionately expressed their opinions on the measure causing much upheaval, out-of-order speaking, and general melee on the legislative floor to which Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory said, “When the elephants fight the people get trampled.”
Ultimately, the 34th Legislature favorably acted on the bill in an 8-7 vote. Sen. Marvin Blyden, Dwayne DeGraff, Alma Francis Heyliger, Javan James Sr., Steven Payne Sr., Frett-Gregory, Joseph and Potter voted in support of the bill. Sens. Samuel Carrion, Novelle Francis Jr., Kenneth Gittens, Franklin Johnson, Sarauw, Whitaker, and Vialet voted against it.
“Unfortunately, Bill No. 34-0224 was being pushed as the only way to resume horse racing on St. Thomas — which is simply not true,” said Gittens in a press release issued directly after the hearing. “Anything that will tie this Government’s hands for two decades and involves tens of millions of dollars must be much more thoroughly vetted.”
Gittens asserted the only reason to “rush” the legislation was to avoid scrutiny.
“This is not an emergency situation — we can take a couple of weeks and make sure this is done properly,” Gittens said. “The government holds the cards. We can’t be so eager to give away our rights and our revenues for years to come.”
A staunch no vote, Gittens said he had a “major concern” about the way video lottery terminals are regulated and the agreement approved by the Legislature at Thursday’s session will make it difficult for the Casino Control Commission to regulate.
“The Court has ruled officially that video lottery terminals and slot machines are exactly the same thing. Yet on St. Croix we have the Casino Control Commission overseeing these machines, an inspector regularly examining these machines and present every time money is removed,” Gittens said.
But on St. Thomas this is not the case.
“It is a different story on St. Thomas and St. John where the video lottery terminals are much more loosely monitored under the jurisdiction of the V.I. Lottery Office. We must not have different rules for our districts when it comes to regulating gambling,” Gittens said.
Separately, the Legislature acted in renewing and extending the Declaration of a State of Emergency in the territory for another 30 days based on the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension runs from April 10 to May 10, 2022.
All senators were present for the hearing.