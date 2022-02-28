ST. THOMAS — An employee working in the V.I. Medicaid eligibility office under the Human Services Department has been charged in connection with Medicaid fraud, according to V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
George, in a statement released Sunday, said Edith Brathwaite, who was employed as an Eligibility Specialist I with the V.I. Medicaid Program under Human Services, was arrested by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit under the V.I. Justice Department following a two-year investigation.
“Brathwaite was arrested on a Superior Court warrant charging her with violations of the V.I. Medicaid Fraud statute, fraudulent claims upon the government, conversion of government property, embezzlement, or falsification of public records, obtaining money by false pretenses, and grand larceny for allegedly falsifying her income information on a hospital document to a lower amount in order to qualify for presumptive Medicaid benefits of which she knew was not lawfully eligible,” the release stated.
According to the statement, at the time of the alleged crime, Brathwaite “received government employee health insurance benefits” and falsified paperwork to ensure that she would be eligible for Medicaid.
The investigation began in February 2020, when the Medicaid fraud unit received an anonymous complaint alleging that several employees of the Medicaid program were “fraudulently granting Medicaid benefits to themselves, family members, persons living outside of the United States, and their friends,” the release stated.
In some cases, “employees enrolled undocumented persons, who are not entitled to Medicaid benefits, in the Medicaid program and continued to grant Medicaid benefits to family and friends living outside of the United States,” George said.
According the statement, on Jan. 19, 2019, Brathwaite went to the emergency room at the Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas for medical attention, where she was admitted, and released on Jan. 22.
On Feb. 1, 2019, Brathwaite went to SRMC and sought out an individual, identified as Employee No. 1, who had completed paperwork for billing purposes.
“Brathwaite crossed out the income level and entered a lower amount that was false. Based on that amount, she was qualified for benefits and the hospital was able to invoice the Virgin Islands Medicaid program for the services that Brathwaite received during her stay at SRMC,” the release stated.
It noted that “Brathwaite is one of three employees that have been arrested thus far.”