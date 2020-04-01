The V.I. Department of Human Services reminded the public on Monday that the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP has not been implemented in the territory.
There is no presidential disaster declaration at this time, according to a Human Services statement.
Households with reduced or terminated income may apply for benefits through the normal DHS SNAP offices located in the territory.
Visit www.dhs.gov.vi, under the Division of Family Assistance tab for applications and more information.
Applications are also available in specific grocery stores on all three islands, or at the DHS offices located on each island.
Completed applications may be mailed, emailed, faxed or dropped off to drop boxes located at each local office.
Applicants are urged to provide a working phone number on their applications. Eligibility interviews are being conducted over the phone rather than in person for safety.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Monday also reminded the public that many SNAP and food stamp recipients may feel compelled to go to the grocery story Wednesday because benefits will be made available on the first of the month.
He urged recipients to either delay shopping or pick another day to prevent large crowds at the stores. He recommended non-recipients to only shop Wednesday if absolutely necessary.
