ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Human Services Department announced this week that road work in the Hospital Ground area is restricting clear access to its major offices at the Knud Hansen Complex.
Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez apologized for the restricted access, noting “the road repair project is important to our community as it will improve the roads and access in the Hospital Ground area.”
The road repairs are immediately in front of the main entrance to the Knud Hansen Complex. The roadway between the complex and Lionel Roberts Stadium is blocked to vehicular traffic, the Human Services press release said.
The Public Works Department began repaving both sections of road Tuesday.
Human Services’ clients and visitors can contact the department via phone “for information and guidance” or should delay making in-person visits to the offices until today, the release said.
If an individual must make an in-person visit, they can access the offices by car from the back entrance, next to the Bergs Home housing community.
If walking, individuals will not be able to safely enter the main entrance across from the burial ground and the Ebenezer Gardens housing community.
Flaggers with Public Works will be directing traffic to alternate local streets and detour signs will be up, the release said.
To reach the department, call 340-774-0930.