ST. CROIX – The V.I. Diabetes Center of Excellence and V.I. Good Food Coalition are making it easy for residents to get free diabetes screening as well as learn about the benefits of healthy eating.
The two organizations will host a diabetes fair from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Famer’s Market on the Department of Agriculture’s fair grounds.
Along with free screenings at the event, representatives of both groups will discuss solutions for persons living with diabetes and explore the benefits of good eating habits and A1C controls. Participants will also receive “good food bucks” that can be used to buy produce at the market, which also supports local farmers and businesses.
Ganesh Prasard is executive director of the Diabetes Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on diabetes prevention through patient education, health promotion and coordination of patient treatment and research.
In November 2021, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced the launch of a private-public partnership between the V.I. Health Department, his office and the Diabetes Center.
Former Health Commissioner Julia Sheen, who is spearheading the Office of the Governor’s Healthier Horizons Initiative in her position as Health and Human Services policy adviser, was in attendance when Bryan announced a $1.9 million grant to fund diabetes education along with Prasard.
The funding for the center came from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 stimulus package or American Rescue Plan. Sheen said thereafter that the diabetes center’s mission aligns with Bryan’s Healthier Horizons Initiative, which was launched in January 2020, to increase access to health care, modernize the health care delivery system and facilitate the building of health infrastructure.
Sheen, who is also former director of the Health Department’s Chronic Disease Prevention Division, has said that diabetes is the sixth leading cause of death in the Virgin Islands and that “16.8% of V.I. residents are living with the chronic disease.
On Thursday, Prasard told The Daily News that the center’s “hope is to educate screening participants on their A1C levels and solutions for healthy living. This includes utilizing organic foods and local farming.”
“The perception is that eating healthy comes at a high cost but if we can source the food locally and get the farmers involved, we can make it productive for everyone involved,” Prasard said.
Roughly 50 farming vendors at the market offer locally sourced produce and foods.
The Good Food Coalition will offer “good food bucks” to each participant who gets screened to purchase produce from the farmer’s market.
Sommer Angelique Sibilly-Brown is a local foods system development advocate and founder and executive director of the V.I. Good Food Coalition. She noted that her vision is to aid in the revitalization of agriculture in the Virgin Islands and unite local food producers, businesses, and consumers to create a sustainable network of local food options and was “super excited” to partner with the Diabetes Center “to drive health equity for all within the community.”
“The hope is that the participants will gain insight and knowledge from knowing their numbers and become further educated on sourcing quality local healthy foods,” she said. “Knowing where to get the quality, fresh foods is the first step. It not only benefits the consumers but the local farmers at the market.”
Prasad said the center’s key focus for 2023 “is implementing and growing strategic partnerships to aid in their mission that include those with the Department of Health, Department of Education, USDA, Greater Changes, the VI Good Food Coalition and many more to come” and that officials are “busy at work developing the first ever app and central diabetes registry.”
Saturday’s fair will be the second screening event hosted by the Diabetes Center, which officially launched its services in July 2022, with a free diabetes Health and Wellness Fair at the University of the Virgin Islands Medical Simulation Center on St. Croix. According to Prasard, the event was a huge success with over 250 persons participating, including Bryan.
Health Fair participants received rapid A1C testing, medication adherence counseling, nutrition and dietary support, and met with a team of diabetes specialists. Attendees at Saturday’s fair will be offered the same.