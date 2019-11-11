Dine St. Croix 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Pastry Chef Saerah Meehan describes her desserts at The Fred Saturday night on St. Croix. Frank Robinson, mixologist and owner of BES Crafts, pours a drink during the Mellow Existence Dine St. Croix event Saturday. Karen Lett and Kareem Edwards select desserts at Just Sunset and Desserts at The Fred on Saturday as a part of Dine St. Croix, a celebration of the local culinary scene. Daily News photos by FIONA STOKES Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Search Latest News Virgin Islands veterans recall their time in service Patriotic songs Buccaneers drop 2nd straight to Seahawks Veterans Day Art hatching Devil Rays avoid upset, close on another title ‘Virgin Islands Recycles Month’ offers workshops Castle Burke traffic light to be operational this week Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVaughn Benjamin, prolific V.I. reggae artist, diesNina Minerva PhillipJanice Alicia McBeanEdith PetersGrace M. JamesAlfred AugustineKenneth ‘Blakie’ Blake, Carnival stalwart, diesFelipe Ayala Sr.St. Croix comes together to mourn slain 4-year-old Aaron BenjaminDinner and a movie is back with The Meat Up Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedNina Minerva Phillip (1) Featured Businesses The Virgin Islands Daily News 9155 Estate Thomas, St. Thomas USVI 00802, VI 00802 340-714-9124 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented