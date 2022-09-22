Voters1

Angus Drigo, executive director of the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands, left, and staff, including Kishma Francis, center, and attorney Archie Jennings, help residents register to vote at Tutu Park Mall on St. Thomas on Wednesday. A similar event was held Tuesday on St. Croix during National Voter Registration Day.

 Daily news photo by IYANLA IRBY

The Elections System of the Virgin Islands is getting some assistance registering new voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

This month, organizations to include the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands, The League of Women Voters and the St. Croix Board of Realtors have held voter drives in conjunction with the Board of Elections. As of Wednesday, more than 400 new individuals have registered to vote.