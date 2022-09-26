ST. THOMAS — The Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands is seeking volunteers for its federally-mandated PAIMI Advisory Council.
The Protection and Advocacy for Individuals with Mental Illness council investigates incidents of abuse and neglect of individuals with mental illness, DRCVI said in a released statement.
Three members are needed for the council, which will advise DRCVI staff and its Board of Directors on policies and priorities to be carried out in protecting the rights of individuals with a mental health illness. Anyone who has received or who is currently receiving mental health services, family members of an adult or minor individual receiving mental health services, attorneys, mental health service providers, mental health professionals or individuals in the community who are knowledgeable about mental health can serve, according to the news release.
Members typically serve two terms or a six-year-period, as each term is three years. The council holds a minimum of four meetings — one each quarter of the federal fiscal year — that members will need to attend, the release stated.
The individual who chairs the PAIMI Advisory Council also serves as a member of DRCVI’s governing board.
According to the statement, the PAIMI program is administered by the Center for Mental Health Services under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The council was established under the PAIMI Act of 1986 signed into law by President Ronald Reagan to provide protection and advocacy information about issues relating to individuals with disabilities.
Members also are expected to:
• Complete PAIMI’s annual performance report, describing the activities of the council and its assessment of the operation and quality of services
• Work with DRCVI’s Board of Directors and the PAIMI staff jointly to develop the annual statement of objectives and priorities for the local PAIMI program
• Educate the public about DRCVI’s purpose, priorities and activities
• Provide independent advice and recommendations to the PAIMI Protection & Advocacy system.