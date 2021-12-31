Disney Cruise ship passengers waited at the West Indian Co. dock, expecting to disembark on St. Thomas only to be turned away due to active COVID-19 cases on board.
The ship arrived early Thursday morning around 7 a.m. but left the island around 9:30 a.m. It was scheduled to stay until 4:30 p.m.
“The Disney Fantasy did not call on St. Thomas today due to both an increase in COVID-19 cases on the island and a small number of fully vaccinated crew members and guests — less than 1% of those on board — in isolation for COVID-19,” a Disney Cruise Lines spokesperson told The Daily News.
“Those affected by these breakthrough cases are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, and we are following CDC protocols for managing cases on board,” Disney Cruise Lines said. “We continue to operate with multiple layers of health and safety protocols in place, such as requiring vaccinations, PCR tests at the port prior to embarkation for all guests, testing of our Crew multiple times per week, enhanced cleaning protocols and a requirement that masks be worn in all indoor spaces.”
Earlier in the week, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said that cruise ships with active COVID cases over the 1% threshold are not allowed to stay in the territory.
“We are assessing the percent positivity on each ship and adhering to the contractual agreement for passengers and crew members,” Encarnacion said. “If it falls within our agreed upon critical level, which they all have, we do not approve disembarking of passengers unless there is a life-threatening emergency.”
When asked by The Daily News if positive cases on St. Thomas factored into the decision for the ship to leave, Encarnacion said it did not.
Also Thursday, WICO issued a statement announcing that the Norwegian Joy will not be docking today as scheduled due to COVID cases primarily among the crew.
Two other ships scheduled for today, Sky Princess and Norwegian Escape, are still scheduled to be in port.