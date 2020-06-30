Restaurant owners are still grappling with the government’s order to use only disposable tableware, which is driving up costs and causing consternation for customers.

“I don’t like it, but if that’s what it is and it’s going to help the situation, I will have to go along with it,” said Gladys Jones, who was featured in a recent Government House promotional video serving customers at her Charlotte Amalie restaurant, Gladys’ Café. “It’s very expensive, and the trash — it’s a problem.”

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.