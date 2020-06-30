Michael Hancock of St. Thomas enjoys a glass of wine at The Twisted Cork Café in Frenchtown, St. Thomas, on Monday. The Twisted Cork is among a number of Virgin Islands businesses that are finding loopholes in Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s order requiring bars and restaurants to use disposable cups, plates and cutlery during the coronavirus pandemic. Not wanting to serve an expensive glass of wine in a plastic cup, or a $125 steak on a paper plate, some restaurants have resorted to treating glassware and plates as disposable items to get around the rule. Page 2
Jason Meringolo, the owner of the Twisted Cork bar-restaurant in Frenchtown, St. Thomas, stands by a rack full of chinaware, paper plates and bowls. The Twisted Cork is among a number of U.S. Virgin Islands businesses that plan to defy Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.'s order requiring bars and restaurants to use disposable cups, plates and cutlery during the coronavirus pandemic.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Restaurant owners are still grappling with the government’s order to use only disposable tableware, which is driving up costs and causing consternation for customers.
“I don’t like it, but if that’s what it is and it’s going to help the situation, I will have to go along with it,” said Gladys Jones, who was featured in a recent Government House promotional video serving customers at her Charlotte Amalie restaurant, Gladys’ Café. “It’s very expensive, and the trash — it’s a problem.”