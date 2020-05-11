New guidelines from the American Red Cross are poised to reduce the number of people allowed in hurricane shelters by more than 50%, a stark reminder of how the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to social distance could impact storm preparations.
In a recent document entitled “Sheltering in COVID-19-affected areas,” the Red Cross points to hotels and dormitories as preferred means of sheltering, as they allow for separate rooms. But absent these options, the public would have to rely on a new form of congregate sheltering that offers screening and isolation areas and a minimum of 110 square feet per person.
Typically, evacuation and mass care shelters require between only 20 square feet and 40 square feet per person, respectively, just enough space for personal belongings — and in the latter’s case, a cot.
But the new requirement essentially means a 10-by-10 foot space per person, which, while satisfying the recommended six feet of social distance, reduces the total amount of space available in the shelter.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Daryl Jaschen, director of the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency. “We’ve gone from 20 square feet to 110 square feet — that’s a factor of five difference. So, if it’s 100 people [allowed before], it’s going to be down to 20 people now.”
Jaschen acknowledged that shelters in the past two hurricane seasons only housed a handful of residents and did not experience a high level of demand. However, the issue becomes complicated as soon as quarantined individuals come into the mix. After all, how effectively can someone isolate themselves in a public shelter?
Jaschen said VITEMA and the Department of Human Services are exploring other options, like having residents “shelter-in-place” or having faith-based groups and volunteer organizations prepare separate shelters for the public.
“We need to look at other means of sheltering besides showing up at a shelter [like having] the community, churches and neighbors help out,” Jaschen said. “The Legislature really didn’t like that. They expect us, the executive branch, to provide shelters — and we do, it’s just with COVID-19, we have more challenges to work with and that’s the reality.”
Indeed, Jaschen and health officials appeared before the Legislature on Wednesday, updating lawmakers on the territory’s response efforts to COVID-19. During the hearing, a number of senators voiced their concerns over the territory’s storm preparedness, as health and emergency officials remain preoccupied with the pandemic. In terms of shelters, senators were not so convinced about the “shelter-in-place” idea.
“We cannot take our storms here in the territory lightly and we can’t have a shelter-in-place conversation if our homes are in fact damaged,” said Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw agreed, asking “what is the plan for someone self-quarantining in their home when they don’t have a safe structure?”
Details were sparse Wednesday, as Jaschen insisted the shelters remain a work-in-progress; indeed, much like their generators, which, in the case of the St. Croix Educational Complex, remain inoperative.
V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, who also testified Wednesday, said the department is attempting to set up “non-congregate housing” in both districts, and is currently “solidifying” memorandums of agreement to that end.
She assured lawmakers that the MOUs will be completed by June 1, the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Jaschen added that shelters, despite the new requirements, will be available and ready for the public, and that much of the emergency operations needed for hurricanes are already in motion due to the pandemic.