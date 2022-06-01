The District Court of the Virgin Islands issued a new order Monday, reinstating some COVID-19 restrictions and delaying all in-person trials until at least the end of June due to the increase in active infections in the territory.
Chief Judge Robert Molloy issued the 38th order concerning operations of the court during the COVID-19 outbreak. Given the increase in cases, the order “will reinstate certain restrictions with regards to Court operations,” and goes into effect immediately, through June 30, “unless modified or terminated earlier or extended by further Order of the Court.”
As the pandemic subsided over the last few months, the District Court had resumed holding in-person hearings and trials, and started working through a backlog of cases.
Several high-profile defendants went to trial, including former Casino Control Commission contractor Stephanie Barnes, and gang leader Paul Girard on St. Croix, and John Jackson on St. Thomas, a former Olympic boxer who sexually abused three underage girls. All three were found guilty by juries.
In an effort to enable social distancing, some jurors were seated in the viewing gallery. The Girard and Jackson trials did not allow spectators and members of the press to watch the proceedings in the same courtroom as the judge and parties, and spectators were seated in separate courtrooms to watch the trial over a live video feed on a monitor.
President Joseph Biden extended the federal state of emergency on Feb. 18, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s March 13, 2020 state of emergency order has also been extended multiple times, and remains in effect.
The court has issued similar orders concerning operations since March 17, 2020.
Molloy found that, “over the past several weeks, the Virgin Islands has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Virgin Islands Department of Health (“DOH”) has reported, as of May 25, 2022, there are currently 960 active COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Additionally, as reported by the DOH, 3,093 new positive test results were recorded out of 36,797 tests administered from April 28, 2022, to May 25, 2022, corresponding to a positivity rate of 8.41% and a daily infection rate of 114.56 cases over this 27-day period.”
The Health Department has also reported that, “as of May 25, 2022, 57,078 individuals are fully vaccinated and 70,191 individuals in the Virgin Islands have obtained at least one dose of a vaccine.”
The court will remain open for business in both the St. Croix and the St. Thomas-St. John Divisions, but all in-person civil and criminal jury and bench trials scheduled for the month of June are continued pending further order.
Sitting grand juries are not authorized to meet, and no new grand juries will be empaneled during the month of June.
In criminal cases, the month is also considered “excluded time” for the purposes of the Speedy Trial Act, to ensure the court can seat a full jury and hold a fair trial.
“All in-person court proceedings shall be limited to those that are required by law and are not amenable to continuance. All judicial officers are encouraged to conduct proceedings by teleconference or videoconference where practicable and as permitted by law,” according to the order.