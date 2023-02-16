The names Nyeema Henderson and Joseph Greaux Jr. will forever be etched in the history of the Education Department’s District Intermediate Spelling Bee competition.

Greaux, a seventh-grader at Eulalie Rivera preK-8 School, and Henderson, a student at Calvary Christian Academy — bested other competitors, winning their contests on the 50th anniversary celebration of the local Bee.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.