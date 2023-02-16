The names Nyeema Henderson and Joseph Greaux Jr. will forever be etched in the history of the Education Department’s District Intermediate Spelling Bee competition.
Greaux, a seventh-grader at Eulalie Rivera preK-8 School, and Henderson, a student at Calvary Christian Academy — bested other competitors, winning their contests on the 50th anniversary celebration of the local Bee.
Greaux spelled the winning word, “Phonics,”in the seventh and final round of the competition Thursday morning at the John H. Woodson Junior High School’s auditorium. He will be among six competitors who will take part in the Territorial Spelling Bee contest on Thursday, March 16 on St. Thomas.
The others are Alex Fleming of Good Hope Country Day School, Rayan Felix of Free Will Baptist School, Abdel Bazzar of Ricardo Richards Elementary School, Meilene Henrys of St. Mary’s Catholic School and Sinaia Steven of Claude O. Markoe School.
In the St. Thomas-St. John District, nine students competed for 25 rounds, and Henderson emerged as the top finisher Thursday after correctly spelling the winning word, “vermicide,” which means, “a substance that is poisonous to worms.”
The six other top finishers going on to the territorial spelling bee are Naitik Jhanwar of All Saints Cathedral School, Te’Mani Joseph of New Testament Academy School, Vashanti Francis of Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, Anthony Joseph of Yvonne M. Bowsky Elementary School, and Jayce Hodge of Ulla F. Muller Elementary School.
The spelling contest on St. Croix, which was sponsored by Cane Bay Cares, got underway at 10:30 a.m. with two competitors misspelling their words in the first round. Four rounds later, only Greaux, Bazzar, Felix, and Fleming remained. In that round all but Greaux spelled their words incorrectly. As per the Bee’s rules, he would have to spell another word — if he got it wrong, the others would return for another round. If he got it correct, he would be the winner. He did.
“I thought I would lose because I was so nervous, but I told myself to calm down” Greaux said following his win as his parents Shauna and Joseph Greaux Jr. beamed nearby. “When I got the last word, I was like ‘I definitely know this word.”
The younger Greaux, who was coached both times by Susan Jones, said he participated in the 2019 competition where he placed eighth.
“I was sad, but I told myself I was going to come back to try again and win,” he said.
Joseph’s win, on the 50th anniversary of the local competition, matched another one, Daily News Executive Editor Eunice Bedminster said in closing remarks at the Woodson campus.
The winner of the first spelling competition, founded in 1925 by nine newspapers in a bid to promote literacy, was an 11-year-old boy, Frank Neuhauser. Scripps Howard acquired the rights to the competition in 1941, she said, and it has been held ever since except for the period of 1943-1945 during World War I, and in 2020, due to COVID.
Kendra Vicars, St. Thomas-St. John District Director of Curriculum and Instruction, has been coordinating the district spelling bee since 2018.
“During the pandemic, we did not have an in-person bee for that very first year when everything was closed down, and last year we had a modified bee where we didn’t really have much of an audience because of the pandemic,” Vicars said.
“So, it was good to be back in person, everyone was able to come in — parents, we were able to invite other students from schools. We were able to invite the school winners that placed in second and third place, we were able to invite them to come and see the Bee. You know, we were back to normal this year,” Vicards said. “It was a great Bee today.”
Vicars congratulated all the spellers, and “you can see the work that was put in, just displayed there today in the auditorium, it was really amazing,” Vicards said. “I want to also encourage them to encourage other students to put their fears aside and participate in the bee, and get the exposure and do something they’re afraid of. It’s only going to make them better students.”
The Daily News has sponsored the Territorial Bee since 1985. Sponsorship includes but is not limited to hotel and travel accommodations for a chaperone and the speller to the National Bee in Washington, D.C. usually held in June annually.