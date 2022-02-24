Students from public, parochial and private schools throughout the Virgin Islands will compete today in district spelling bees on St. Thomas and St. Croix, vying for a chance to participate in the Territorial Spelling Bee, exactly one month away.
“I am anxious and excited to finally get the opportunity to be in the presence of students and to get to witness them demonstrating their endurance and resilience,” Kendra Vicars, the St. Thomas-St. John District English Language Arts and Spelling Bee coordinator, said in a statement. “This marks the beginning of a ‘new normal’ and I am thrilled to see campuses coming alive and being able to witness students, teachers and coaches pushing through and adjusting.”
She added that the Spelling Bee, “as well as other rigorous academic activities, will remind students that they can persevere through life’s challenges.”
“These are the great lessons of life, and I am happy to be one of the persons charged with facilitating their greatness,” Vicars said.
St. Croix District English Language Arts and Spelling Bee Coordinator Paulina Croskey offered similar sentiments in the news release.
“It gives us great pleasure to once again have an opportunity to conduct an in-person Spelling Bee,” she said. “The excitement is in the air. Our Spelling Bee coaches’ and spellers’ perseverance, commitment and preparation will all come to fruition on Thursday. Their hard work will finally be witnessed by everyone present at the Bee. Our spellers’ knowledge of word usage, etymology, definition, and of course spelling will elevate the competition into a top-notch event.”
Following a two-year hiatus, the Education Department’s Intermediate Spelling bees will be held today in each district. The competitions were conducted virtually over the last two years. Today’s competition is not open to the public, and masking and social distancing will be enforced.
On St. Croix, 12 top spellers from the district’s schools will compete: Jae’Quan Greaux, John H. Woodson Junior High, 8th Grade; Kaden Concepcion, Juanita Gardine K-8 School, 8th Grade; DaMione Christopher, Ricardo Richards Elementary School, 6th Grade; Kayden Theodore, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School, 6th Grade; M’Kai Asani Encarnacion, Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School, 6th Grade; Shadya Coureur, Free Will Baptist Christian School, 8th Grade; Nyan Bedminster, Good Hope Country Day School, 5th Grade; Caiden Rivera, St. Patrick’s Catholic School, 8th Grade; Makayla Walcott, Lew Muckle Elementary School, 6th Grade; D’Nya Harvey, St. Croix Christian Academy, 6th Grade; Khamron L. Eugene, Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School, 4th Grade; Madison X. Davis, Church of God Holiness Academy, 4th Grade.
In the St. Thomas-St. John District, seven top spellers will compete: Micah Dominique, New Testament Academy Inc., 7th Grade; Samuel De La Rosa Luciano, Joseph Gomez Elementary School, 5th Grade; Ja’Hejah Joseph, Ulla F. Muller Elementary School, 5th Grade; Isabel Ethen, Antilles School, 8th Grade; Naitik Jhanwar, All Saints Cathedral School, 7th Grade; Kahlil Tano, Addelita Cancryn Intermediate/Junior High School, , 6th Grade and De’Andre Mills, Yvonne E. M. Bowsky Elementary School, 4th Grade.
Since 1985, the Territorial Spelling Bee, set for March 24, has primarily been sponsored by The Virgin Islands Daily News. The sponsorship includes paid travel and accommodations for the Virgin Islands winner to the national competition outside Washington.
The bee is run on a nonprofit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company, a media conglomerate founded in 1878.