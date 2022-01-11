ST. THOMAS — Jerry Cowan estimates that during the first week of the year he lost around $2,000 due to last-minute cancellations from passengers when their cruise ships were diverted from St. Thomas due to COVID-19 cases on board.
Cowan, the owner and operator of Admiralty Dive Center on St. Thomas, said he lost another $870 when a dive boat that was scheduled to take out 12 people, took only three.
“I lose money with three people and two instructors on board, but I can’t send them home, it’s not their fault,” he said of his workers.
Cowan is not the only business owner who has suffered as the territory tries to balance cruise ship tourism dollars and public safety.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. at a Jan. 4 briefing, said he recognizes the balancing act, announcing that he is considering amending his memorandum of understanding with the cruise lines, to raise the allowable positivity rate on board from 1% to 2%.
“We had cruise ships tell us that they wouldn’t come in if we had positivity rates over 3%, and now we have a 20% positivity rate and they still want to come in,” Bryan said. “We are more of a danger to them than they are to us.”
Cowan said that in addition, he his hoping for a better notification system when cruise ships are diverted from the island, since he is unable to fill spots on dive tours when cancellations are last minute.
Bryan said during the briefing that ships are required to report positivity rates at 72, 48 and 24 hours before they are scheduled to dock. The positivity rates, however, can fluctuate as people recover or as new positive cases are confirmed.
With that in mind, Cowan was ready for a scheduled port visit by two cruise ships one day last week.
“I’ve been in touch with my customer every step of the way, but that’s another $900 if they leave,” he said.
Alas, the customers he was depending on did not make it to St. Thomas on Wednesday, as scheduled, with West Indian Co. CEO Anthony Ottley confirming that Symphony of the Seas and Norwegian Encore were diverted due to elevated COVID-19 cases among the ship’s crew.
Previously, his dive shop did not require individuals making a reservation to provide a deposit, but now he is considering changing his policy.
“It would be a 50% deposit up front — non-refundable — and a full charge if they cancel within 24 hours,” Cowan said.
Keith Brown, general manager of Cruise Ship Excursions, shares Cowan’s concerns and described similar issues for his company when cruise ships are diverted with little notice.
“Everyone is affected. Several captains and crew think they are working, and then they are not,” Brown said. “They still lose a day of work, without any notice.”
That is what occurred on Dec. 30, when the Disney Fantasy cruise ship docked on St. Thomas. Brown said six employees were at the dock waiting to greet guests but the gangplank was never dropped.
“This is unprecedented,” Brown said. “We are taking it day by day and hoping the ships come in.”
Some businesses owners are trying to find a silver lining in the cancellations.
V.I. Ecotours owner Sybille Sorrentino offers a full refund to cruise ship customers, or any customer who needs to cancel a tour.
“We are really customer service oriented, and it actually helps with our reviews,” Sorrentino said, adding that charter boats have a limited number of seats available on a tour, so they are typically more restricted in their policies.
“I appreciate having cruise ship passengers, but we are not dependent on them,” Sorrentino said.