With a new and improved look, Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort, St. Croix’s only adult-only, all-inclusive resort, is welcoming guests during a soft reopening period that began Friday.
The resort is offering only limited food and beverage service, at a reduced rate, until Jan. 31.
“The delay in reopening as an all-inclusive has been due to challenges in staffing which is something all hotels, food and beverage outlets are experiencing on the island,” Divi Resorts Marketing Director Beverley David said.
The property, one of seven Divi Resorts throughout the Caribbean, was closed in 2017 due to damages from Hurricane Maria.
Now, according to David, all 200 rooms have been completely renovated.
When the resort resumes operating as an all-inclusive resort in February, it will have a number of new offerings for guests.
Divi Resort’s new “upper tier” product will be Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, where 50 beachfront rooms will include robes, slippers, upgraded spa amenities and a refreshment starter kit, David said.
Carina Bay’s food offerings have also changed, with seven different dining options on the property that will serve Italian, pan-Asian fusion, American favorites and gourmet coffee.
Among the restaurants will be Pureroc, specializing in serving food on a sizzling lava rock.
In addition to a fitness center, guests can look forward to tennis, pickleball, miniature golf, water sports and shuffleboard. The Carina Bay Casino has been open since 2018.
David also noted that the resort is welcoming Dyal Sandhu as the new general manager.
“We are excited to provide great customer service and to be back rocking and rolling as one of the big three resorts on the island,” David said.
Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort is hiring food and beverage staff, maintenance, housemen and housekeeping staff.
Those interested in applying can contact Len Diptee at ldiptee@divicarina.com.
For more information on the resort, or to book a stay, visit www.diviresorts.com.