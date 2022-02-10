ST. CROIX — Miguel “DJ Pops” Santos is answering the community’s call for events to engage youth, and in doing so is bringing back a bit of nostalgia.
Santos, one of the territory’s most outstanding veteran DJs with more than 30 years of experience, will share those skills with St. Croix youth at the DJ Poppy Pops DJ Academy. Beginning Saturday, classes for young, aspiring disc jockeys will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Mon Bijou Community Center.
The classes are being offered due to both private and public sponsorship, including that of the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department.
Commissioner Calvert White told The Daily News that it was a “no-brainer” for him to get on board and support the DJ academy when Santos reached out.
“I have known DJ Pops for years, I know his skills and know his work ethic and I believe this will be a great opportunity for some youth to get in on,” White said. “People think recreation is just about sports, but this type of program falls right up the alley of the type of non-conventional recreation we can throw our support behind 100 percent.”
White said his agency is committed to sponsoring five students for the one-month program, noting he will “certainly leave the door open to doing more if the program takes off and there is a high interest.”
Craig Lloyd, the director of the Mon Bijou Community Center, is donating the venue for the DJ school, saying he is doing so because he knows V.I. youth can benefit from positive programs.
“It is a community center and St. Croix is our community,” he said. “It takes a village to raise these children and mold them, and at the center we will always do what we can to collaborate with others and use their talents to make positive impacts.”
In December, Santos shared on social media that he had been approached about working with aspiring disc jockeys and wanted to act on it.
“I was asked if I could do a school for DJs and I was really open to it, but I said if I get some sponsors, I would certainly do it,” Santos said. “The response was overwhelming from sponsors and from interested students.”
Fast-forward two months and Santos will launch the first class Saturday giving some lucky kids a rare opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade. They will learn from Santos about working both as a disc jockey on radio and as a “mobile DJ,” entertaining at events as he did from the late ’80s to early ’90s when most of their parents themselves were children.
Instead of spinning vinyl records — a much more difficult task because of the needed precision it required to “mix and scratch” tunes, lessons will entail web-based programs.
Santos first became interested in playing music when he was a teenager. He said he spent summers at a relative’s home in Mon Bijou, and while there spent hours on end playing with his DJ equipment and honing his craft.
“I would be playing music all day and as I got better, I started playing for school events and at parties and my name got around,” Santos said, adding that once he got to college, he continued playing at events in Houston and Austin.
His career as a DJ, however, really took off when he played at Hondo’s nightclub.
“I became their house DJ and the club was popping and my popularity grew here and with other islands,” Santos recalled.
Generations of Crucians still reminisce about Santos’ dee-jay mixes and his rich, baritone voice calling out to dancers at Hondo’s. He eventually branched out to local radio stations, and became one of the most-requested DJs on the scene.
In 2014, he suffered a stroke following a night playing at the club.
“That was a game changer for me,” Santos said. “I prayed and told God that if he helped me to survive and recover, I would give my life to him and serve him and that’s what I have committed to doing.”
Santos has since continued his craft, albeit as a gospel music DJ. He has come full circle, back to Mon Bijou where it all began and said he wants to see music make a difference for other young people who love music and want to use it to chart their own paths in life.
“God gave me this talent and he has shown me that I need to bring in new talent and plant new seeds and I plan to follow that vision,” he said.