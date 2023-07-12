The Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is cracking down on the sale of sunscreen containing banned chemicals, in response to ongoing complaints from vigilant residents.
On Friday, DLCA removed banned sunscreen from the shelves of a “major retailer” on St. Thomas, which was continuing to sell the products in violation of Act No. 8185, according to a news release.
Act No. 8185, which went into effect in March 2020, bans the retail sale or offer for sale and the distribution and importation for retail purposes of topical sunscreen products containing oxybenzone, octinoxate and octocrylene.
The chemicals have been shown to cause harm to coral reefs and marine species, and only “reef safe” sunscreens made without the chemicals are allowed to be imported and sold in the territory.
“Unfortunately, there is still a proliferation of this illegal product throughout the USVI that enters either via the retail market or by our visitors” DLCA Commissioner Richard Evangelista said in a statement.
Violators may receive a $1,000 citation for the first offense and a $2,000 one for each subsequent offense by DLCA, after notice and an opportunity for a hearing.
Harith Wickrema, president of Island Green Living, commended consumers who report the ongoing presence of illegal sunscreens.
“This is a great example of how when we, the community, become part of the solution we can get results. Kudos to DLCA for acting in less than 48 hrs of lodging the complaint,” Wickrema said Tuesday.
Wickrema said Evangelista is working to enforce the law, and facilitated a meeting with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to remind the federal agency that banned sunscreens may not be imported.
“Unfortunately despite their efforts, banned toxic sunscreen still finds its way to our islands. DLCA has a small staff and they can’t be everywhere. Let’s commit to being part of the solution. If you see something, say something. Call the commissioner’s office at 340-713-3522,” Wickrema said.
“For vendors, please remember we are a tourism-based economy and your revenues are directly tied to having healthy marine and coral life, which attracts our visitors. If they are dead, our appeal will be gone and our tourism dollars will dry up,” Wickrema added.
He said Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte and V.I. Port Authority Director Carlton Dowe have also committed to helping educate tourism partners, and make space for educational displays at the territory’s ports.
Separately, Wickrema said he’s working to emphasize enforcement of a ban on plastic straws, as “there are many restaurants who are complying, but there are many who are not. And those who are not know who they are, and please stop doing that.”
The plastic bag ban also needs revision to close a loophole in the law.
“They have the green bag, which are technically compostable but only in a municipal composting system. We in the Virgin Islands do not have composting,” Wickrema said.
“DPNR is working closely with Waste Management to start a composting program. We at Island Green had a pilot project and we showed results. The GORE technology makes compost in two months. Let’s do it, that will save a lot of money in managing our solid waste,” Wickrema said.
There is also no municipal recycling program, and Wickrema said recycling scrap metal and other materials would help reduce the amount of waste being placed in the landfills, both of which have repeatedly caught fire.
Businesses or individuals with questions or concerns about the law banning certain types of sunscreen may call the Office of the Commissioner at 340-713-3522. Consumers may also email consumerawareness@dlca.vi.gov, and more information is available on the DLCA Facebook page, @dlcausvi.
