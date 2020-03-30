A grid taped to the floor reminds shoppers at One Mart Supermarket on Tortola Thursday to keep a safe distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a day before the British Virgin Islands was placed under a 24-hour curfew through April 2.
The V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs and V.I. Police Department are encouraging families to choose one member of their household to do the grocery shopping as a way to prevent large crowds and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to a DLCA statement, the territory’s major retailers, who recently participated in a teleconference with DLCA and V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor, voiced their concerns about enforcing social distancing, especially at grocery stores where people tend to shop in groups.
