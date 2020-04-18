With global fuel prices dropping amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is urging local fuel service operators to pass on their savings to their customers.
“I encourage every fuel service operator to examine its daily cost of operations and to pass on the maximum amount of their fuel product cost reduction possible to the consumers of the Virgin Islands,” said DLCA Commissioner Richard Evangelista on Friday during a Government House press briefing. “These lower rates will provide some very needed economic relief to the territory.”
With the public facing a bevy of financial constraints, Evangelista urged consumers to use the information contained in DLCA’s bimonthly fuel survey to purchase fuel from the cheapest local source. The surveys are available for comparative viewing on the DLCA website at www.dlca.vi.gov or its Facebook page.
In the latest survey, conducted Wednesday through Friday, the lowest prices were found at Ziggy’s Island Market LLC on St. Croix, with self-service regular and self-service premium at $1.99 per gallon and $2.39 per gallon, respectively. The lowest price for diesel remained unchanged from two weeks ago at $2.750 per gallon at Super Tank Service Station.
On St. John, the lowest self-service prices were found at Race Track at $3.05 per gallon for regular and $3.25 per gallon for premium. The lowest price for diesel remained unchanged from two weeks ago at $4.05 per gallon at Race Track.
On St. Thomas, the lowest prices were at Petrus Frenchtown, Polyberg and Smith Bay at $3.09 per gallon. The lowest for premium gas was at Race Track at $3.45 a gallon. The lowest price for diesel remained unchanged from two weeks ago at $3.59 per gallon at 1st Stop stations.
For consumer-related issues, email DLCA at consumerawareness@dlca.vi.gov or call its hotlines on St. Croix at 340-727-7226 or in the St.Thomas-St. John district at 340-771-7226.
Consumer complaints can be filed at www.dlca.vi.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.