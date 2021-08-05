A second business, and yet another government agency, announced a temporary closures this week, citing a positive case of COVID among staff.
On Wednesday, Oriental Bank announced that its Altona Branch on St. Thomas “will be closed until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.”
The Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs announced it closed, effective Tuesday, to clean and sanitize its St. Thomas office located in Sub Base after an employee tested positive for contracting the virus.
“DLCA shall advise the public when normal office hours resume,” the agency said in a released statement.
Oriental will also advise the public when it reopens.
“As a preventive measure, all employees at the branch will be tested and a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the branch will be conducted to ensure employee and customer protection,” according to Amy Turkington of MLB Creative on behalf of Oriental Bank.
Oriental’s announcement followed that of Cost-U-Less on Tuesday, which announced it will close temporarily after a “small number” of employees tested positive for COVID. The company said reopening dates will be posted on its online page.
DLCA is among a growing list of government agencies announcing closures or suspension of in-person operations citing positive tests, they include both the V.I. Supreme and Superior courts, the V.I. Legislature, Public Works, Human Services and the V.I. Lottery. On Wednesday, the latter announced its offices will reopen today.
Meantime DLCA said individuals can contact the St. Croix or St. John offices at 340-713-3522 or 340-713-6900, respectively, for information. They can also use the online website to apply for a new/renewal business license or file a consumer complaint at www.dlca.vi.gov.