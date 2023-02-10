The Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs said Thursday afternoon that at least two local retail stores removed bottles of Fabuloso from store shelves shortly after the agency announced the recall of 4.9 million bottles of the multi-purpose cleaning liquid, citing bacteria contamination.

The product, which comes in various colors and scents, is widely used in the Virgin Islands and according to the DLCA is “sold throughout the United States Virgin Islands by almost every business with a retailer license.”