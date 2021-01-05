The V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs recently released territorywide “More For Your Dollar” holiday food basket findings.
The market basket survey, which was completed on Dec. 28, is designed to inform consumers which stores have the best prices on staple grocery items, according to a DLCA statement.
A total of 28 items were compared at each location. Due to COVID-19, a virtual survey was performed instead of the customary in-person survey.
On St. Croix, of the five stores surveyed, Pueblo Golden Rock and Pueblo La Reine had a food basket cost of $57.51, Plaza Extra East’s basket was $52.03 and The Market’s food basket cost was $49.43. The cheapest food basket was at Stop and Shop Supermarket, where the items cost $43.36.
On St. Thomas, of the three stores surveyed, The Market had a food basket cost of $49.63, and Pueblo Long Bay and Pueblo Sub Base food basket costs were $57.51.
On St. John, only one store was surveyed; Starfish Market had a holiday food basket cost of $61.14.
The department advises consumers to shop wisely and compare food prices to make the best economic choices. Consumers or merchants with questions about the survey should contact Consumer Affairs Division on St. Croix at 340-713-3522, on St. Thomas at 340-714-3522, or on St. John at 340-693-8036.
For consumer related issues, the public can contact DLCA via email at consumerawareness@dlca.vi.gov.