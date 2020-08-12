The V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is warning the public of certain brands of hand sanitizer that may contain methanol, an ingredient that could lead to serious health effects. Next Hand Sanitizer by Albek was sold in the Virgin Islands and affected lots include those that end in: 1001, 1002, 1003, 1004 and 1005 with a UPC of 650240053573.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, nervous system damage or death.
For more information, visit the FDA at the following link: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/albek-de-mexico-sa-de-cv-issues-voluntary-nationwide-recall-all-hand-sanitizers-within-expiry-due
Consumers or businesses with questions may contact the Department of Health, Environmental Services Division at 340-718-1311 in the St. Croix district or 340-774-9000 in the St. Thomas-St. John district.