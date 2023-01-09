paradise

“Paradise Discovered: The Unbreakable Virgin Islanders,” a documentary by V.I. journalist and producer Peter Bailey, can now be streamed on Apple TV.

 Photo by NITECAP PRODUCTIONS

About 75 students from Charlotte Amalie High School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas and 150 students from Central High School and St. Croix Educational Complex got to attend the premier of a documentary on V.I. resilience, later featured in Essence magazine, by St. Thomas native Peter Bailey.

Bailey, a journalist and filmmaker, whose alma mater is Kean High, debuted his latest documentary film “Paradise Discovered: The Unbreakable Virgin Islanders 2.0.”