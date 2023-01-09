About 75 students from Charlotte Amalie High School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas and 150 students from Central High School and St. Croix Educational Complex got to attend the premier of a documentary on V.I. resilience, later featured in Essence magazine, by St. Thomas native Peter Bailey.
Bailey, a journalist and filmmaker, whose alma mater is Kean High, debuted his latest documentary film “Paradise Discovered: The Unbreakable Virgin Islanders 2.0.”
The film and students were recently featured in Essence magazine, according to a statement from the Education Department.
The statement noted that although Bailey resides on the U.S. mainland, it was important for him to return home to release the film first at local high schools in order to show students the “greatness from which they came.”
“I did the film because it is the start of a process of the world knowing who we are, beyond just the beaches and parties,” Bailey said. “In the larger world when I travel, if they only see us as entertainment, no one is going to respect us. So, these films are a first introduction to the larger world to get to know our spirits, our minds, and who we are as a people.”
The new documentary is the sequel to Bailey’s 2019 award-winning film “Paradise Discovered: The Unbreakable Virgin Islanders,” which documents intimate conversations with family, friends, business owners, and elected officials throughout the Virgin Islands on topics of modernization, innovation, entrepreneurship, and redefining identity in the territory.
According to Bailey, “Unbreakable 2.0 delves deeper into our story and asks ‘How do we modernize in this new age, yet remain true to our culture and who we are.’”
Among those attending the premiere was Complex High School senior Alani Arnold.
“Having this opportunity to witness this movie was very engaging and eye-opening to the current issue facing us here in the Virgin Islands — the recurring issue of food security,” he said. “How many students here in the territory don’t really understand how food grows at home. We are reliant on other nations, instead of our own, when we have this great amount of land diversity where we can grow food at our homes, so we don’t have to rely on neighboring countries or islands.”
According to the statement, the aquaponics farm in Estate Bethlehem on St. Croix was featured in the film, and “captivated” Amario Obes.
“It was interesting to see that although it is such a small facility, it is creating a lot of agricultural goods, such as lettuce, using water instead of soil,”Obes said.
The statement noted that students territorywide were impressed with the film.
Kean High School’s Layala O’Reilly said she appreciated that Bailey traveled across the territory to gain perspectives from a wide range of Virgin Islanders.
“One thing I liked in the film is everyone’s different perspective,” she said.
Bailey, while expressing his love and appreciation, told students that they are “the most important people in the territory.”
“Everyone has a purpose, and I’ve discovered mine,” he added. “Purpose is usually rooted in your beginnings. If you can’t feed and love the people who you began with, then you have a problem.”
He also told students that his vision “was to go out into the world and take everything I’ve learned in Hollywood, media, and in books, and bring it back to you guys, so that you can have the tools to become successful earlier in life.”