While COVID-19 screening has ramped up at the territory’s airports, V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion is urging the public to refrain from non-essential travel, as the number of positive cases on the U.S. mainland increases.
Over the past week, an average of 56,615 cases were reported daily on the mainland, an increase of 30% from the average two weeks prior. By contrast, the territory’s positivity rate has stayed relatively stable over the past three weeks, with only 18 active cases reported as of Saturday.
Encarnacion said she “strongly discourages” non-essential trips to the mainland. But for those who must travel, she urges basic precautions, including face coverings in public settings, social distancing when possible, frequent hand washing and avoiding contact with sick people.
Returning travelers to the Virgin Islands who are five years and older must produce either a negative COVID-19 antigen (molecular/PCR/rapid) test result from a test taken within five days prior to travel or a positive COVID-19 antibody test result taken within four months prior to travel to the territory.
Travelers aged five and older must also use the travel portal (usvitravelportal.com) to input their test information before travel. Children four years and younger are exempt from this requirement. “It is critical that testing is conducted before arriving to the Virgin Islands as the safety of residents and visitors to the territory is our highest priority,” Encarnacion said.
There is a five-day window to take a test prior to travel. The availability of tests varies from location-to-location, so prospective travelers who are required to present test results are encouraged to plan for their testing, according to the Health Department.
Test results from a test taken outside of the five-day window do not meet the requirements. If travelers are unable to produce the required test result, they will be subject to quarantine for 14 days or until they are able to receive the required test result while in the territory.
“We have improved existing screening protocols at our airports, increased surveillance and want to urge extra caution as cases surge on the mainland especially among residents who are traveling from the territory to the mainland with short turnaround that makes it difficult to secure the required test before their return,” Encarnacion said.
The public can visit www.vi.gov, covid19usvi.com and usviupdate.com for official updates and guidance.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.