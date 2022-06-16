The V.I. Health Department released a statement Wednesday evening confirming COVID-19 was responsible for two more facilities in the territory, bringing the death toll to 117.
Both the deceased were 87-year-old, one female on St. Thomas and a male on St. Croix.
The department’s release states it “continues to work to slow the spread” and advises precautionary measures including the practice of social distancing, wearing a facial covering when in company of others, cleaning frequently used areas, and washing your hands often.
To ward against the virus, the department encourages all residents to become vaccinate. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (340) 777-8227 or visiting the website covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Additionally, walk-ins are accepted at Community Vaccination Centers like the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex on St. Croix which provides vaccines and boosters Monday through Friday from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.