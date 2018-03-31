In recognition of Public Health Week, the V.I. Health Department is taking a medical van on a road trip next week and bringing the clinic out into the community.
The department will provide free screenings, vaccinations, referrals for mental health counseling and information on Health Department services. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, the medical van will be in a different location in each district.
St. Croix
Tuesday: Frederiksted playground/Legislature parking lot.
Wednesday: Sunny Isle Shopping Center at the Amphitheater.
Thursday: Fort Christiansvaern park.
St. Thomas-St. John
Tuesday: Emancipation Garden in Charlotte Amalie.
Wednesday: Tutu Park Mall.
Thursday: Morris DeCastro Clinic on St. John.
