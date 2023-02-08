The federal government has announced a major funding boost for four territories, including the Virgin Islands.

On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris administration, “announced new efforts to reduce the financial burden on the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands,” the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) said in a press release.

