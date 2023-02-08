The federal government has announced a major funding boost for four territories, including the Virgin Islands.
On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris administration, “announced new efforts to reduce the financial burden on the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands,” the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) said in a press release.
“The Office of Management and Budget has directed all federal agencies and departments to waive local cost share requirements under $200,000 for grants for the four U.S. territories. For local matching funds $200,000 and greater, agencies and departments may waive the matching requirement for these four territories,” according to the press release.
In addition, “President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act are providing once-in-a-generation climate and infrastructure resources to the U.S. territories, including investments in ecosystem restoration and climate resilience. Today’s announcement will help ensure U.S. territories have the investments they need to develop a long-term plan to facilitate conservation, resiliency and economic growth,” according to the news release.
At the Interagency Group on Insular Areas annual conference for territorial governors, members of Congress and other federal government officials held Wednesday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced that the Interior Department will extend the waiver of all match requirements, regardless of amount.
“Accelerated by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, the Interior Department is making coordinated investments in the U.S. territories to conserve public lands and ecosystems, bolster climate resilience, and safeguard the environment for future generations,” said Haaland. “In implementing this new policy, territorial governments will have greater flexibility to access these funds, further equipping them to upgrade critical infrastructure and invest in climate resilience.”
“President Biden is committed to expanding access to federal programs and breaking barriers for disadvantaged and underrepresented communities,” said Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Chávez Rodriguez. “This policy will help level the playing field and enable access to new resources for the territories.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is in Washington for meetings with lawmakers, and appeared at the Interior Department’s Interagency Group on Insular Areas Plenary Session Wednesday.
While there Bryan “expressed his gratitude for the support of the Biden Administration,” according to a news release from Government House.
“In terms of healthcare, our FMAP being raised to 83 percent is a tremendous win for us,” Bryan said. “Four years ago, I came to the IGIA and raised issue with things that our Territory has been complaining about for 20 years, and many of those things are now done.”
But Bryan also said he remains concerned about increasing renewable energy, “and the federal government’s requirement to use local funds to match disaster recovery funds as two remaining areas of concern for the territory,” according to the news release.
“We have $12 billion worth of repairs to do and a match requirement that is close to $1 billion dollars, which is almost the exact size of our annual operating budget just to put into scope what a tremendous lift that is,” Bryan said, “And with the stroke of a pen, the Biden Administration and FEMA can wipe that away.”
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.