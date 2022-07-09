ST. THOMAS — V.I. Justice Department special agents arrested Omar Suarez, 38, in connection with failing to register as a sex offender in the Virgin Islands.
According to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office, Suarez is a Tier III registered offender who failed to update his registrations and appear on June 13, as required by law.
Suarez was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Thursday at his residence without incident.
A Tier III sex offender refers to an offender whose crime was punishable by imprisonment for more than one year and includes either aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact against a minor who has not attained the age of 13 years, or the kidnapping of a minor.
Suarez was convicted of aggravated rape in the second degree in May 2003 and as a Tier III offender was required to appear once every 90 days from his initial registration date throughout his lifetime.
Agents within the local Justice Department’s Sexual Offender Registry unit, assisted by other agencies, conduct routine inspections of any offenders on the list to verify their whereabouts and other personal information.
The statement noted that a registered sexual offender must notify the department of their name, residence, temporary lodging information, vehicle information, internet identifiers, telephone numbers, school information, and employment status.
According to the statement, registered sexual offenders in the territory can be prosecuted by the Attorney General Office for either “failing to register or not keeping their registration current, as required by this law, and if convicted, the penalty is a fine of not less than $3,000.00 nor more than $5,000, or imprisonment for not less than three months nor more than two years, or both.”
Additionally, should an individual assist a sex offender to evade registration, a fine of not less than $1,000 nor more than $2,000 would be administered, imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.
The sex offender registry is public and accessible at https://usvi.nsopw.gov.