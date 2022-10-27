V.I. residents have until Monday to vote early ahead of the November general election, meanwhile the U.S. Attorney’s Office is announcing that a federal monitor will be in place to hear Election Day concerns while polls are open.

U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Wednesday that Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston will serve as District Election Officer for the Virgin Islands. In that capacity, Huston will be responsible for overseeing the territory’s handling of complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff and election fraud, in consultation with U.S. Justice Department on Nov. 8.