V.I. residents have until Monday to vote early ahead of the November general election, meanwhile the U.S. Attorney’s Office is announcing that a federal monitor will be in place to hear Election Day concerns while polls are open.
U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Wednesday that Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston will serve as District Election Officer for the Virgin Islands. In that capacity, Huston will be responsible for overseeing the territory’s handling of complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff and election fraud, in consultation with U.S. Justice Department on Nov. 8.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination, and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” Smith said in a released statement. “Similarly, election officials and staff members must be able to serve without being subjected to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”
According to the statement, the the U.S. Department of Justice has an important role in deterring and combating discrimination and intimidation at the polls, threats of violence directed at election officials and poll workers and election fraud and will address these violations wherever they occur and that its “longstanding Election Day Program furthers these goals, and also seeks to ensure public confidence in the electoral process by providing local points of contact within the Department for the public to report possible federal election law violations.
Further, it noted that “federal law protects against such crimes as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.”
The law also contains special protections for the rights of voters and provides that they can vote free from interference, including intimidation, and other acts designed to prevent or discourage people from voting or voting for the candidate of their choice.
Smith said that in addition, the Voting Rights Act “protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice when the voters need assistance because of a disability or inability to read or write in English.”
“The franchise is the cornerstone of American democracy. We all must ensure that thosewho are entitled to the franchise can exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice,” she said.
Huston can be reached at (340) 713-4878 while the polls are open.
Additionally, the FBI will have special agents available to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day. Residents can reach the FBI office at (340) 777-3363 on St. Thomas and (340) 712-3400 on St. Croix.
Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can also be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC, by calling (800) 253-3931, or via email at athttps://civilrights.justice.gov/.
“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the assistance of the American electorate,” Smith said. “It is important that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to the Department of Justice.”