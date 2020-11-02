Liberty Latin America has entered into a consent judgement with the U.S. Justice Department, allowing its acquisition of AT&T operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to move forward.
Recently, the U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division filed a civil antitrust lawsuit requiring Liberty to divest certain assets in its business-to-business, fiber-based wireline operations on Puerto Rico.
Justice officials claimed the merger between Liberty and AT&T as originally structured would have eliminated competition for critical fiber optic-based telecommunications and potentially lead to increased prices and lower-quality services in Puerto Rico.
To address the requirement, Liberty signed a purchase agreement with Puerto Rican company WorldNet for it to acquire part of its wireline business. The divestiture is expected to close promptly pending appropriate regulatory approval, according to a statement from Liberty. The divestiture is not related to any assets in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission also gave Liberty the go-ahead to complete the acquisition with no conditions, according to the statement.
“The FCC concluded that the transaction serves the public interest, convenience and necessity,” the statement read. “Furthermore, they said that the transaction is likely to result in a stronger competitor and may result in increased and enhanced services to consumers. With this approval, we successfully completed another step in the regulatory process and will close the transaction [Saturday, Oct. 31].”
According to President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Puerto Rico Naji Khoury, current AT&T customers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will experience no changes in service.
“Prices and fees, billing, and mobile usage outside of Puerto Rico will remain the same,” he said.
AT&T customer service contacts remain the same and will be handled by representatives in Puerto Rico. The network, engineers, service personnel and maintenance and quality control personnel have all been maintained.”
Khoury said the transaction will benefit Liberty and AT&T customers by “uniting the fastest wireless network with the fastest fixed network in Puerto Rico” and will help build a more robust and resilient communications infrastructure for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For more information, visit the Liberty website at www.libertypr.com/noticias.