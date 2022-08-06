The V.I. Justice Department’s Access and Visitation Program and Paternity and Child Support Division is partnering with the Department of Education in the national initiative for fathers to take their children to school on Monday, according to a news release.
The DADS Take Your Child to School Day initiative highlights and supports fatherhood engagement in education by helping schools foster this vital connection with fathers and father figures, the release stated.
“Fathers and significant male caregivers are invited to accompany their child or children to the school campuses,” according to the statement. “The goal is to encourage or increase father involvement in education on the first day and throughout the school year.”
Research indicates engaging dads, brothers, uncles, father figures and other significant male role models, and male mentors increases student success in numerous ways.
According to the statement 300 hundred T-shirts will be given to the Education Department from the Access and Visitation Program for distribution.
Each year, the federal Office of Child Support Enforcement provides mandatory grant funding to states and territories to operate the Access and Visitation Program designed to fund services to help noncustodial parents spend more time with their children and strengthen parental and family relationships. According to the OSCE, researchers have found that financial and emotional supports are interrelated.