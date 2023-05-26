Dolphins

Coral World Dolphins

ST. THOMAS — Three female bottlenose dolphins have left the desert for the waters of St. Thomas.

Huf-N-Puf, 22, her daughter Coco, 5, and granddaughter Lady Ace, 4, boarded a jet bound for the Virgin Islands, accompanied by trainers and a veterinarian, after the shuttering of their previous home at the Mirage Hotel Dolphin Habitat in Las Vegas. After a seven-hour journey in specially-designed transport semi-aquatic transport boxes, the cetaceans arrived at the Coral World Dolphin Sea Sanctuary.