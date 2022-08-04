A St. Croix man who’s been repeatedly arrested for domestic violence is back in jail, after police said he violated a restraining order a victim had obtained against him.

Vernon Sackey Jr., 23, turned himself in to police Tuesday, and was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, and contempt of court.

