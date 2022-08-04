A St. Croix man who’s been repeatedly arrested for domestic violence is back in jail, after police said he violated a restraining order a victim had obtained against him.
Vernon Sackey Jr., 23, turned himself in to police Tuesday, and was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, and contempt of court.
He was charged pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence law, and held without bail until his appearance before Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow-Ross Wednesday morning.
The incident that led to his latest arrest occurred Sunday when police responded to a report of a domestic violence burglary at a home in Christiansted, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victim who said that at around 1 a.m., she arrived home with a male friend and was inside when she heard her bedroom windows being pried open, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said Sackey, an ex-boyfriend, climbed through the window and she ran and hid in another room while she heard Sackey fighting the friend, according to the fact sheet. The victim said she “called 911 for police assistance on two occasions due to the fight,” and when she left the room, the victim and the other man were gone and the back door was open.
The victim has a permanent restraining order against Sackey, which police said was signed on May 2.
Officers interviewed the male friend, who said Sackey broke in and began to attack him, using a broomstick in the home to assault him before running off with the man’s Gucci slippers, according to the fact sheet.
Police photographed the damaged window and broken broomstick, and obtained a copy of the permanent restraining order, which prohibits Sackey from having any contact with the victim.
Police were unable to locate Sackey after the incident, but put out public notification that he was wanted for the burglary, and Sackey turned himself in Tuesday without incident.
In court Wednesday, Territorial Public Defender Ramiro Orozco asked that Sackey be released after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond in cash.
But Assistant V.I. Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland said Sackey was “just sentenced in November of last year” to possession of ammunition, and he was arrested again in December and July.
She asked that any release orders include the requirement that Sackey be placed under house arrest with electronic location monitoring, given his violation of the restraining order.
The December arrest was for false imprisonment and kidnapping, simple assault and battery, and disturbance of the peace by threats.
In that case, “Sackey shared an apartment with the female victim who reported him entering their apartment on December 8, and assaulting her, causing visible injuries. Sackey, after evading police capture following the incident, eventually turned himself in and was placed under arrest,” according to V.I. Police.
Court records show Sackey was released after posting $1,000 cash.
The July arrest included charges of contempt of court, disturbance of the peace by threats, and destruction of property, and he was released after positing $500 cash.
Magistrate Judge Brow-Ross asked if those cases involved the same victim as the most recent arrest, and Orozco confirmed that they do, and those charges are still pending.
Brow-Ross continued the detention hearing to Friday, to give Orozco more time to secure a potential third-party custodian who can help make sure Sackey adheres to court orders if released from jail.
She encouraged the defense and prosecution to come to an agreement on terms of release, and warned Orozco that given the circumstances, “if it’s up to me, Mr. Sackey might have a difficult time getting released.”
Brow-Ross also noted that Vernon Sackey Sr. was on Wednesday’s arraignment calendar. Court records show Sackey Sr. was arrested in July for driving while under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving.
Responding officers said Sackey Sr. drove into a parked Jeep in Christiansted, and his blood alcohol content was 0.202%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.