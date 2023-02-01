Iowa University

Dana Robes addresses those gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony while Martha Robes stands at his side.

 Photo by ANDREA MILAM

In the 13 years since Iowa State University established a presence on St. John, the university’s students have grown food to feed the needy on island. They founded the Education and Resiliency Through Horticulture program, helped create gardens at Gifft Hill School, and they’ve grown mangroves to plant as part of the Virgin Islands National Park’s hurricane recovery efforts.

Since 2010, ISU has been based at the Fork in the Road Station, a residential facility owned by philanthropists and part-time island residents Dana and Martha Robes, who recently gifted ownership of the residence to ISU.