TORTOLA — Earlier this month, a week after first prepping her backyard coal pit with help from family and friends and with sweat dripping from her brow, a tired Velma Donovan-Chung sat in a chair with a cup of bush tea and some dumb bread to catch her wind.
Her break was brief. Just as Monica Howson — who had been helping to pull coals from the pit as her sister Janice Simmons filled bags — left, the smoldering coals ignited into flames as dirt was being pulled away.
Charcoal is formed by burning wood to remove moisture in a low-oxygen fire. When air crept in as earth was being pulled away from some of the largest logs in the pit, flames erupted.
H. Lavity Stoutt Community College President Karl Dawson and chef Kenneth Molyneaux sprung into action, putting dirt over the flames and sprinkling water on the fire.
Donovan-Chung tried to connect her garden hose, but part of the mechanism broke.
“I can’t remember ever having action like that, but I’ll remember this one,” Donovan-Chung, who was making her fourth coal pit since Hurricane Irma, told The Daily News. “But I’m glad I had the help this time, so I’ll drink to that.”
Donovan-Chung began the process of making the coal pit by gathering wood in October, some of which she got from Dawson, who was clearing land for farming in West End.
She laid down the runners — lengths of wood that ran parallel with the sides of the 14-foot pit — then cut and fit wood across the runners and the five-foot width that would be burned to make the coal. The smaller wood was placed toward the front, where it would be lit and burn toward the bigger pieces. Rain over the period slowed, but didn’t stop, the process.
After putting all the wood in place on Jan. 8, she began bushing — putting green bush over all the wood — and covering it thoroughly with dirt. With help from Simmons, Molyneaux, Geraldine Smith and Kelvin “Lazarus” Parsons, it was ready to light two days later.
Donovan-Chung lit a small fire, then used the wood from it to light her coalpit so no lighter fluid or gas would touch her pit. Smith, Donovan-Chung and her son cut extra bush and put dirt aside in case the coal pit burst, which occurs when air gets into the pit and starts a fire. This occurred around 4 a.m. the morning after they lit the pit. She and her family got up and quelled the fire, stuffing the area with bush and covering it with additional dirt.
“A coal pit is like a baby,” Donovan-Chung explained. “It needs a lot of care and attention.”
Some 24 hours after lighting, Donovan-Chung and her son Kievan Chung, raked out the first of the coals. And with a busy week ahead, she invited friends and family to help rake out the remaining coals.
As the coals — made from the sweating of the green bushes — were pulled from the pit, dirt was placed on them to cool them, or else the air would ignite them.
Fine coals come from the smaller wood in the first part of the pit that was lit first, with bigger coals coming from the end. A week into the burn, she said she still had several days of raking coals out the dirt ahead from the fire that started amongst the larger logs.
Donovan-Chung, who is semi-retired, sells the coal she makes for $30 a bag, or $10 a pan — 3 pans to the bag.
She says her coals, which aren’t touched by lighter fluid or other chemicals, last longer than store-bought charcoal and make food cooked over them taste better.
A bit of tradition is being kept alive in Carrot Bay and benefiting customers on Tortola and St. Thomas.