Tired of hauling household waste to the nearest dumpster? Now residents can hire out this cumbersome chore thanks to the efforts of a young entrepreneur. Twenty-three-year-old Riley Tullius, who’s lived on island since 2019, decided to address the confusion he noted among tourists who aren’t used to hauling their trash by founding The Waste Company.
“Taking garbage to the dumpsters is something residents might be used to, but in the states that’s not something you have to do,” said Tullius. “It worried me about the perspective this gives tourists of this beautiful island. I saw Island Green’s recycling efforts, and I saw a need opening up for door-to-door waste pickup.”
The Waste Company sells its customers residential garbage bins or commercial dumpsters, which Tullius personally empties on a regularly scheduled basis. Perhaps the biggest obstacle for door-to-door trash pickup — the island’s hilly, winding terrain — hasn’t been an issue for Tullius’ F250 Long Bed pickup.
“I’ve got commercial clients and private villas, and the terrain doesn’t slow me down,” he said.
Tullius is currently focusing his efforts on Cruz Bay and surrounding areas, though he’s open to expanding out toward Coral Bay and the East End as the business grows. Trash pickups occur once or twice weekly, and Tullius brings the garbage to the Susannaberg Transfer Station. While the initial response to The Waste Company’s founding has been slow, Tullius said he expected some hesitation but affirmed that he’s committed to furthering his business’s growth.
“I think people are hesitant of new things but I’m in it for the long run,” he said. “I think the longer I’m around, the more people will gain trust. I’m trying to position myself to improve waste management on St. John.”
To learn more or to sign up for trash pickups, visit www.waste.vi.