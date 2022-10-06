Easte

Waste hauler

Tired of hauling household waste to the nearest dumpster? Now residents can hire out this cumbersome chore thanks to the efforts of a young entrepreneur. Twenty-three-year-old Riley Tullius, who’s lived on island since 2019, decided to address the confusion he noted among tourists who aren’t used to hauling their trash by founding The Waste Company.

“Taking garbage to the dumpsters is something residents might be used to, but in the states that’s not something you have to do,” said Tullius. “It worried me about the perspective this gives tourists of this beautiful island. I saw Island Green’s recycling efforts, and I saw a need opening up for door-to-door waste pickup.”