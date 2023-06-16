Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Dorothy Agatha Daniel David on June 11, 2023, at the age of 93.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Austin Daniel; her mother, Luella Agatha Daniel; her husband, Jean David; and her sister, Ruth Armilla.
Surviving family members left to morn are her sons, Elton Vrede of Columbia, South Carolina, Myles M. David of Stafford, Virginia; two daughters, Maureen Vrede of St. Thomas, and Denise David, of Florida; one brother, Kent Daniel of St. Thomas; two sisters, Shirley Richardson of St. Thomas, and Carol Faust of Freeport, Long Island, N.Y.; and a special granddaughter, whom she raised, Melanie Harrigan of St. Thomas.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Konika Vrede Bell, Kai Vrede, Amber Vrede, Britany David, Chandra David, Myles M. David, II, and several great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service that will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.