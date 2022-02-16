ST. THOMAS — “St. Thomas educator, public servant, activist, culture bearer, wife, mother and friend.”
That was how daughter Lori Rawlins-Elskoe described her mother, the late Dorothy Lockhart-Elskoe, as family, friends and government officials gathered to recognize Elskoe’s legacy at a road-naming ceremony Tuesday.
“If she was alive today, she would be truly humbled,” Rawlins continued. “The most heartwarming thing is that my dad, who is 100 years old today, lived to witness a road that he and our mom drove, lived and raised a family on for approximately six decades, is being named after his beloved wife.”
Winthrop T. Elskoe was married to Dorothy for 71 years and they had six children; Rawlins-Elskoe, Glenn Elskoe, Karolyn Elskoe, Monica Rabasatt, Sandyl Elskoe, and the late Faye Liburd.
Dorothy passed in Dec. 2019, at the age of 90, and was one of the 10 organizers behind the revival of Carnival in 1952.
“Elskoe and carnival were synonymous,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during the ceremony.
She was president of the Democratic Party Women’s Auxiliary and a member of the Democratic Territorial Committee. She was a charter member of the League of Women Voters, and a member of St. Thomas is All of Us and the Welfare Rights Organization.
She also served on the Board of Governors for the Virgin Islands Cultural Heritage Institute, and served as president of the Committee to Revive Our Culture.
Perhaps most notably, she was co-founder of the Elskoe and Associates Carnival Floupe, which over the years won numerous first place awards.
Elskoe’s road-naming ceremony came to fruition when the 33rd Legislature passed a resolution that posthumously honored Elskoe for her contributions to Virgin Islands culture by renaming a section of Weymouth Rhymer Highway, also known as Raphune Hill, as the Dorothy “Dotsy” Lockhart-Elskoe Drive.
One of the bill’s sponsors, former Sen. Myron Jackson, led the ceremony, which included a traditional Virgin Islands music performance by culture bearer Glen “Kwabena” Davis.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach offered remarks, and fondly remembered spending his youth at Elskoe’s house, calling it “a welcoming place.”
“Her family shared her with this community, and for that we are thankful,” Roach said.
A common theme throughout the ceremony was the importance of carrying on Elskoe’s passion, by passing down Virgin Islands traditions and history to future generations.
The event came with its own history lesson, as Jackson pointed out that Raphune Hill, where Dorothy Elskoe’s road now runs, received its name from a plantation.
Historic Preservation Commission State Chairman David Knight Sr. confirmed the story, noting that in 1755 the estate on the hill was owned by a Danish Crown surgeon, Christian Cornelius Raphune.
Knight explained that as the Danish worked to develop the new colony, they sent out crown sanctioned professionals, and Raphune was one of them.
“When they sent out professionals they didn’t pay them for their service, but they could take up plantations as a part of their contract,” Knight said.
In 1763, Raphune sold the land to the Moravian Brethren, who developed the property and gave the estate an official name, Bethel.
Then in 1797, the Moravians sold the plantation to James Lytton Jr., who reverted the estate name back to its original owner, Raphune.
“This is for reasons unknown, but we could suspect the family was of English descent, and didn’t like the religious name,” Knight said.
Now, the Elskoe family name will be in the history books.
“Everybody from today moving forward will see her name and ask questions, who is she? What did she do?” Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel said.